Webster Bank N. A. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

FISV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $114.36. 211,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,862,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

