Webster Bank N. A. Sells 10,148 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. 1,415,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $142.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

