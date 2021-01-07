Webster Bank N. A. Sells 488 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,065. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

