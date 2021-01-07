Webster Bank N. A. Sells 559 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.84.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $15.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $500.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

