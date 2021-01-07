Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 293,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

