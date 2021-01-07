Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avalara (AVLR)

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

12/30/2020 – Avalara had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/28/2020 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Avalara is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

11/9/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $167.00 to $203.00.

11/9/2020 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $167.00 to $203.00.

NYSE AVLR traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.13 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $184.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Insiders have sold 305,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,374,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

