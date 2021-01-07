Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Underweight

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGHT. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

8X8 stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.83. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

