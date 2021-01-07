Wells Fargo & Company Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $272.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ARGX opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $312.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in argenx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in argenx by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in argenx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

