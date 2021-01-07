Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 1,604,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,572,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

