WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

WSBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 100.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WesBanco by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

