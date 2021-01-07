Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Western Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.36.

WFSTF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

