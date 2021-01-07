Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $302.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $307.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.24.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.78.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

