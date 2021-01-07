Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.45

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.45 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.50), with a volume of 163004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £52.52 million and a PE ratio of 61.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

