Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) versus CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Financial Analysis

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Where Food Comes From 6.11% 10.60% 6.59%

Risk and Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $89.42 million 0.56 $2.94 million N/A N/A Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 16.90 $1.35 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats CLPS Incorporation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-Commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis, and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and farming information management solutions as software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.