Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Trading Up 6.9%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.03. Approximately 126,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 126,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.91 million, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 493,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 103,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

