William R. Kruse Purchases 131,200 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

