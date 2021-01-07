Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

WSM stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

