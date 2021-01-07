Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.98. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,253 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 48.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.82. The company has a market cap of C$45.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.24.

Wilmington Capital Management Company Profile (TSE:WCM.A)

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

