Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $155.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.36, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

