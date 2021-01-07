WINk (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $24.51 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. WINk has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006482 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

