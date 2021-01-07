WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.77. 18,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 12,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW)

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

