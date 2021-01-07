Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.00. Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 832,446 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.95.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.