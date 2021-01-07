Wolfe Research Downgrades DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXC. BidaskClub cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

DXC Technology stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 191,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,111. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,888,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $22,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

