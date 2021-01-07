Wolfe Research Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Market Perform

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KCG lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Knight Equity lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of KNX opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

