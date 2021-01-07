Woodstock Corp Buys 1,304 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.26 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

