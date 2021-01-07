Woodstock Corp Buys Shares of 506 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,838 shares of company stock worth $38,971,927 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.56.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $507.25 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.64 and its 200-day moving average is $479.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

