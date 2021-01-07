Woodstock Corp Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Momo were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the second quarter worth $38,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the second quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 390.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the third quarter worth $84,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

