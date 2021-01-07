Woodstock Corp Invests $546,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,092 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $466.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.33 and its 200 day moving average is $471.84. The stock has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

