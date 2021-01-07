Woodstock Corp Makes New $212,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,473,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

