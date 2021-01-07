Woodstock Corp Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.