Woodstock Corp Purchases 1,116 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.81 and a 200 day moving average of $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

