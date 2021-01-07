Woodstock Corp Purchases Shares of 30,000 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 578.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,356 shares during the period.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.