Woodstock Corp Takes $345,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock worth $35,880,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.