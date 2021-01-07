Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

