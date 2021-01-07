Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Workday posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,585 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $1,707,611.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,894 shares of company stock worth $126,522,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Workday by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.