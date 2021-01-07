Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Cap of $139,418.58

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcore has a total market cap of $139,418.58 and $299.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

