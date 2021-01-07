Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Up 8.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 1,539,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,077,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $233,753.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

