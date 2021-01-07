Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.64 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $42.62 or 0.00110497 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $82.87 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00451444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,944,081 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

