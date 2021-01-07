Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

WYNN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 109,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

