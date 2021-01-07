Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $334.35

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.35 and traded as high as $350.00. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 53,360 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.53. The stock has a market cap of £70.18 million and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

