X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 26,600 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67.

X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) Company Profile (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Troilus East property located in north central QuÃ©bec, Canada; and the Ducran property comprising of 75 mining claims covering an area of 4160 hectares situated in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

