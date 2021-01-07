Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $7.90 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

