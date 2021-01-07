Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Trading Up 6%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.01 and last traded at $149.71. Approximately 2,597,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,743,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.22.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.