Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $468,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 209,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

