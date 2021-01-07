XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Shares Gap Down to $134.50

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $129.00. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $129.95, with a volume of 679,939 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.44 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

About XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

