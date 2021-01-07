Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 78,403 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2,694.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

