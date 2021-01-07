Xunlei Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the average volume of 1,054 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 35.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 154.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNET traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 494,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,296. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $347.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

