Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.41

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 76816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Yandex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.