Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.60. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YGR. Raymond James set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.38.

YGR stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.91. The company had a trading volume of 269,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.70 million and a P/E ratio of 10.34.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$44,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,030,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$462,962.37. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,445.47. Insiders acquired a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $141,660 in the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

