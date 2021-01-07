Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 335,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 490,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

